Microsoft's Surface chief set to give keynote at London event

At iots annual Future Decoded event in London this October, Microsoft's Surface chief Panos Manay will give a keynote -- and perhaps unveil some new hardware.

Microsoft's Panos Panay is set to give a keynote address at Future Decoded this October.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft's Surface chief Panos Panay will give a keynote speech at the company's annual Future Decoded event in London on October 31, The Verge reports.

Sources tell The Verge to expect at least one new device -- potentially including the upcoming LTE version of the Surface Pro. ARM-powered Windows laptops are reportedly on the way, as well.

The Surface has become a key focal point for Microsoft in recent years. The company recently released its long-awaited follow-up to the acclaimed Surface Pro 4, called simply the Surface Pro. In May, the tech giant introduced a new Surface laptop meant to appeal to schools and students.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

