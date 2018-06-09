Microsoft's reported lower-cost Surface is code-named Lex... reportedly

Sarah Tew/CNET

What's in a name? Well, in this case, it might be proof of the existence of a lower-cost Microsoft Surface tablet PC reportedly in the works for the second half of 2018.

An internal code name, Lex, was uncovered by Microsoft enthusiast Walking Cat, according to Windows Latest. The device is expected to be smaller and lighter than the current Surface Pro, said Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the project. It could also feature LTE connectivity and a USB-C port, the latter of which would be a first for the detachable tablet.

Its keyboard cover has a code name, too, apparently: Gibs.

A smaller more affordable Surface tablet could help Microsoft compete with Apple's entry-level iPad unveiled at its education event in Chicago in March and new Chrome OS devices such as Acer's Chromebook Tab 10.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said the company had nothing to share.

Update, 11:15 a.m. PT: Adds response from Microsoft.