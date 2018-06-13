Claudia Cruz/CNET

You may have heard of Microsoft's augmented reality device, HoloLens, but odds are you haven't tried one yet. That could change next year.

Microsoft is aiming to release its next-gen HoloLens in the beginning of 2019, according to tech site Thurrott. The report says the new HoloLens could be lighter, more comfortable to wear, have a better holographic display and cost significantly less.

Currently, the HoloLens is mostly intended for developers or commercial partners, not average consumers. This is made clear by the HoloLens' price: $3,000 for developers or $5,000 for commercial use.

The HoloLens uses augmented reality, or AR, to overlay digital images on the real world. This is different than virtual reality, which creates a distinct virtual space. There are a handful of VR headsets out there, like Google Daydream View, Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR, but not as many AR devices. Microsoft's HoloLens is one of the few, but companies like Google, Apple and Samsung are rumored to be working on their own.

Thurrott says its HoloLens info was gained from internal Microsoft documents. The report also says that the next-gen HoloLens is code-named Sydney.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.