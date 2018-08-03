On this podcast, we talk about:
- CNET's review of the new Microsoft Surface Go tablet.
- T-Mobile's latest strong quarter of customer growth.
- The huge demand for the Nintendo NES Classic mini-console.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Microsoft's low-cost Surface Go isn't actually that cheap (The 3:59, Ep. 436)
