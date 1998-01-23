CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Microsoft's $1 million question

The legal dispute between the Justice Department and Microsoft takes a critical turn as both parties settle on a major issue stalling their high-profile antitrust case.

After more than two months of dueling briefs, filings, and press releases, the legal dispute between the Justice Department and Microsoft takes a critical turn. Both parties are caught in the latest wrinkle stalling their high-profile antitrust dispute: whether the company is in contempt of court and should be fined $1 million per day for not following the judge's order to unbundle Internet Explorer from Windows 95.

Microsoft, the DOJ, and the $1 million question

U.S. District Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson has dealt Microsoft a legal setback in the first round of the Justice See special report: MS-DOJ case in court Department's historic antitrust suit against the software giant. The company argued against the DOJ's and the court's every move, including the appointment of a special master to investigate the case, only to soften its public stance later.
