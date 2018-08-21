Microsoft isn't hosting a physical press conference at this year's Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, but it's offering a livestream announcement in the form of a special episode of Inside Xbox.

The good news is that we'll be embedding the stream here when it starts so you can watch it from the comfort of your favorite tech site. You lucky people.

The event is set to start today at 10:30 a.m. ET, 7:30 a.m. PT -- 4:30 p.m. local time in Germany.

Xbox/Screenshot by Andrew Hoyle

We're not expecting to see any major new hardware from the company, so don't get excited about an Xbox Two. Instead, Microsoft said it will show off the "latest on Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2," as well as "exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content for many other games." We'll update this story with the news as it happens.

Nvidia already kicked off Gamescom week with the announcement of its new GTX 2080 video card.