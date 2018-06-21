Microsoft withdraws promise of VR support from Xbox One consoles

Josh Miller/CNET

Microsoft's plans to include virtual reality in Xbox game consoles are virtually over.

The software giant told GamesIndustry.biz it isn't working on VR support for its popular Xbox console, contradicting the company's earlier comments that it would support the technology. The company also isn't adding support for mixed reality, a hybrid technology that allows digital objects to co-exist with physical ones.

"We don't have any plans specific to Xbox consoles in virtual reality or mixed reality," Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer Mike Nichols told the website at the E3 video game convention in Los Angeles last week. "Our perspective on it has been and continues to be that the PC is probably the best platform for more immersive VR and MR."

That's a stark difference from what Xbox chief Phil Spencer originally promised when he introduced the company's Xbox One X console, originally known as Project Scorpio, in June 2016. "This is hardware built specifically to lead the console industry into true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR," he said at the time, adding the hardware would enable "premiere VR experiences without sacrificing performance."

One year later, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told CNET again that the Xbox One X would still fully support virtual reality, even after the Wall Street Journal reported that it wouldn't.

Microsoft confirmed part of Nichols's new remarks in a statement.

"Because of the opportunity with Windows Mixed Reality, and because we believe the user experience will be best on PC right now, that is where our focus is," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email statement. "We have nothing to share about MR for console at this time," a Microsoft spokesperson said..

In comments to CNET sister site GameSpot, Spencer said he hadn't gotten many requests for mixed reality console games, but didn't close the door on MR games for Xbox One X.

CNET's Sean Hollister contributed to this story.