Microsoft Windows 95 Mobile is so fly

The mid-90s saw the rise of clothing from The Gap, slap bracelets, the breakout of rapper Coolio and the arrival of Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system, well before the advent of the ill-fated Windows Mobile for phones.

A nostalgia-inducing concept video shows us what it would have looked like if Windows 95 and Windows Mobile had a smartphone lovechild. The resulting baby is suprisingly cute.

The video comes from YouTube animation channel 4096 and feels like a flashy modern phone ad, except everything you see on screen is delightfully dated.

Revel in classic-looking Windows 95 icons like "Internet Mail," "Internet News," "Audio Player" and just plain "The Internet." The video also showcases an old-school version of Microsoft Word and Internet Explorer, with the browser throwing an annoying unexpected error message.

Of all the fantastic features you will find in Windows 95 Mobile, one truly stands out: Clippy, a personal assistant that will rival Siri. If that doesn't make you want to buy a Windows 95 phone, then nothing will convince you.