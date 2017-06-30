Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Microsoft will acquire Israeli cloud-management tool company Cloudyn, the software giant said Thursday in a blog post.

While Microsoft did not disclose Cloudyn's price tag, it said the acquisition fits in with its efforts in cloud-based services for businesses. Cloudyn's tools already work with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

"Cloudyn capabilities will be incorporated into our product portfolio that offers customers the industry's broadest set of cloud management, security and governance solutions," Microsoft said in the blog post.