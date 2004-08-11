Microsoft wants to improve your image

The Digital Image Suite 10 combines two image software applications--Digital Image Library 10, which organizes and archives photos, and Digital Image Pro 10, which edits them.

Several tools that weren't available in have been added. Apart from three auto-correction tools, the new edition offers what the company calls vertical stitching. It allows consumers to merge images side by side or above and below to create a single image. Digital Image Library 10 also helps users organize photos according to their preferences, adjust the brightness and contrast of an image and improve camera-phone pictures.

Increasingly popular, camera phones are expected to account for about 60 percent of the nearly 300 million digital-image-capture devices in use by the end of the year.

Recognizing the trend, Yahoo with some mobile carriers that lets camera-phone users swap pictures via Yahoo.

Microsoft has also released Microsoft Picture It Premium 10, which keeps track of a photo collection.

Digital Image Suite 10 has a retail price of $129, but rebates can cut the price nearly in half. Digital Image Pro 10 and Digital Picture It Premium 10 sell for $89.95 and $49.95, respectively, with mail-in rebates of up to $40 for Digital Image and $15 for Picture It.