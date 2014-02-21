Microsoft to sell $25 Xbox One Media Remote in March

Microsoft

Xbox One owners will soon be able to buy a Media Remote to handle the entertainment on their consoles.

Slated to arrive in early March, the Xbox One Media Remote will let console users direct the playback of Blu-ray discs as well as streaming video, Microsoft said on Thursday. Dedicated Back and OneGuide buttons will offer access to TV shows and movies listed on the Xbox One's program guide.

Xbox One users will also be able to use the Media Remote on their TVs to control the power and volume through Kinect, which can talk directly to your TV or receiver. The remote will also offer motion-activated backlit buttons so you can use it even in a dark room.

The Media Remote will sell for $25 in the US and other markets around the world.

Last week, Amazon jumped the gun by posting a preorder page for the new remote. That page listed March 4 as the due date before it was quickly yanked. Microsoft already offers a Media Remote for the Xbox 360, which retails for $20.