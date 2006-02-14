Microsoft to issue seven updates

Tomorrow, the second Tuesday of the month, Microsoft will issue up to seven security updates, with five of them being labeled by the software giant as critical. One critical update will be for Windows Media Player and the other four will be for the Windows operating system. Microsoft also plans to update its Malicious Software removal tool, presumably with Kama Sutra definitions.
