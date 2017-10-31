Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE coming December

Screenshot/CNET

Microsoft is going all in on helping people work from pretty much anywhere in the world.

The company's most advanced, most connected tablet yet, the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced, will be shipping to business customers in December, Corporate Vice President of Devices Panos Panay announced on Tuesday at the Microsoft Future Decoded event in London.

The big benefit of having an LTE-connected Surface is that you can reliably work anywhere on your Microsoft machine without being Wi-Fi dependent. If Microsoft's statistics are anything to go by, half of the global workforce are going to be mobile by 2020, making LTE connectivity a highly desirable asset for business devices.

With a Cat 9 modem, the Surface Pro with LTE promises some of the best LTE performance around, as well as fierce processing power thanks to the Intel Core i5 chip. The basic model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD will set businesses back $1,149, which converts to about £870 or AU$1,500. Or you can choose to double those numbers to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD for $1,449. That's about £1,095 or AU$1,890.

An extra bonus for British customers is that the 13-inch Surface Book 2 will land in the UK in November, with the 15-inch model available next year.