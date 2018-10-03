CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tablets

Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones: Everything Microsoft just announced

Plus: Windows 10 October 2018 Update is available starting today.

007-microsoft-surface-pro-6

The new Surface Pro 6

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft has completely updated its line of Surface PCs -- and launched its first high-end noise-cancelling headphones, too. The company unveiled a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop PC at a media event in Manhattan, and surprised with its entry into the world of high-end headphones  with the Surface Headphones.  It also unveiled a slew of new features for Windows and Office 365.

Panos Panay, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, said the Surface Pro 6 is 67 percent more powerful than the previous model, 2017's Surface Pro, and will start at $899. The Surface Laptop 2 will start at $999. Both will be available on Oct. 16. As expected, the new models are mostly modest spec refreshes and some new colors, including matte black. Anyone looking for radical redesigns -- or even the addition of USB-C -- will need to wait for 2019, at least.

Here's an overview of the new products.

Surface Pro 6

  • Starts at $899, available Oct. 16
  • 8th-gen Intel CPU
  • 12.3-inch touch display 
  • Up to 1TB of SSD storage
  • 13.5 hours of battery life
  • Weighs 1.7 pounds
  • Redesigned thermal system
  • Available in black

Read: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 starts at $899, available Oct. 16

Surface Laptop 2

pa020024

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
  • Starts at $999, available Oct. 16
  • 8th-gen Intel CPU
  • 13.5-inch touch display
  • "85% faster" than original Surface Laptop, according to Microsoft
  • Alcantara palm rests (same as earlier version)
  • Now available in black
  • Support for Instant On and Windows Hello

Read: Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 starts at $999, 8th-gen Intel CPUs, arrives Oct. 16

Surface Studio 2

005-microsoft-surface-studio-2

The Surface Studio 2 in action

 Sarah Tew/CNET
  • Starts at $3,499
  • 28-inch touch display
  • 2TB SSD
  • 7th-gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GTX 1070 discrete video
  • DCI-P3 (same as earlier version)
  • Oxide transistor
  • Next-generation Pascal graphics
  • 13.5 million pixels
  • 192 dpi
  • Built-in support for Xbox wireless controllers

Read: Microsoft Surface Studio 2 announced with brighter display, faster graphics

Surface Headphones

microsoft-surface-headphones-28
David Carnoy/CNET

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was the unveiling of new noise-cancelling headphones. The new Surface Headphones are full-on Bose competitors, with active noise cancellation and a hefty price tag of $350. The key specs, according to Microsoft:

  • Weight: 10.2 ounces (290 grams)
  • 40mm Free Edge drivers
  • Easily adjust volume and noise cancellation levels with new, intuitive on-ear dials
  • 13 different ambient sound levels allow you to let in or keep out as much noise as you want
  • Compatibility: Windows 10, iOS, Android and MacOS
  • Head detection automatically pauses the music or mutes calls when you remove them and restarts them again when you're ready
  • Designed with Skype in mind, there are two beamforming microphones on each earcup to focus on the sounds you want to capture for excellent call experiences
  • Connect Surface Headphones to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box by enabling Swift Pair
  • Up to 15 hours with Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancellation and Cortana on
  • Up to 50 hours in wired mode with Bluetooth off and Active Noise Cancellation on
  • USB-C charging
  • Fast-charging feature gives you an hour of music playback with just 5 minutes of charging (fully charges in less than 2 hours)
  • Cortana is ready to assist when you need with hands-free activation. Ask Cortana to play your favorite song, set a reminder, make a call or get answers to questions
  • Carrying case included
  • Price: $350 (at launch, the Surface Headphones will only be available in the US)
  • Shipping: Later in 2018
Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft Surface Headphones: The surprise noise-canceling...
2:38

Read: Microsoft Surface Headphones: Hands-on with Microsoft's new Bose-buster noise-canceling headphones

Read: Microsoft's new Surface Headphones were years in the making

Additional Windows announcements

Microsoft tucked in some notable news about its ubiquitous operating system, too.

Next Article: What California's law to get women in the boardroom means for Silicon Valley