Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones: Everything Microsoft just announced

Microsoft has completely updated its line of Surface PCs -- and launched its first high-end noise-cancelling headphones, too. The company unveiled a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop PC at a media event in Manhattan, and surprised with its entry into the world of high-end headphones with the Surface Headphones. It also unveiled a slew of new features for Windows and Office 365.

Panos Panay, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, said the Surface Pro 6 is 67 percent more powerful than the previous model, 2017's Surface Pro, and will start at $899. The Surface Laptop 2 will start at $999. Both will be available on Oct. 16. As expected, the new models are mostly modest spec refreshes and some new colors, including matte black. Anyone looking for radical redesigns -- or even the addition of USB-C -- will need to wait for 2019, at least.

Here's an overview of the new products.

Surface Pro 6

Starts at $899, available Oct. 16

8th-gen Intel CPU

12.3-inch touch display

Up to 1TB of SSD storage

13.5 hours of battery life

Weighs 1.7 pounds

Redesigned thermal system

Available in black

Surface Laptop 2

Starts at $999, available Oct. 16

8th-gen Intel CPU

13.5-inch touch display

"85% faster" than original Surface Laptop, according to Microsoft



Alcantara palm rests (same as earlier version)

Now available in black

Support for Instant On and Windows Hello

Surface Studio 2

Starts at $3,499

28-inch touch display

2TB SSD

7th-gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GTX 1070 discrete video



DCI-P3 (same as earlier version)

Oxide transistor

Next-generation Pascal graphics

13.5 million pixels

192 dpi

Built-in support for Xbox wireless controllers

Surface Headphones

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was the unveiling of new noise-cancelling headphones. The new Surface Headphones are full-on Bose competitors, with active noise cancellation and a hefty price tag of $350. The key specs, according to Microsoft:

Weight: 10.2 ounces (290 grams)

40mm Free Edge drivers

Easily adjust volume and noise cancellation levels with new, intuitive on-ear dials

13 different ambient sound levels allow you to let in or keep out as much noise as you want

Compatibility: Windows 10, iOS, Android and MacOS

Head detection automatically pauses the music or mutes calls when you remove them and restarts them again when you're ready

Designed with Skype in mind, there are two beamforming microphones on each earcup to focus on the sounds you want to capture for excellent call experiences

Connect Surface Headphones to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box by enabling Swift Pair

Up to 15 hours with Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancellation and Cortana on

Up to 50 hours in wired mode with Bluetooth off and Active Noise Cancellation on

USB-C charging

Fast-charging feature gives you an hour of music playback with just 5 minutes of charging (fully charges in less than 2 hours)

Cortana is ready to assist when you need with hands-free activation. Ask Cortana to play your favorite song, set a reminder, make a call or get answers to questions

Carrying case included



Price: $350 (at launch, the Surface Headphones will only be available in the US)

Shipping: Later in 2018

Additional Windows announcements

Microsoft tucked in some notable news about its ubiquitous operating system, too.