Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones: Everything Microsoft just announced

Microsoft has completely updated its line of Surface PCs -- and launched its first high-end noise-cancelling headphones, too. The company unveiled a new Surface Pro 6 tablet, Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop PC at a media event in Manhattan, and surprised with its entry into the world of high-end headphones with the Surface Headphones. It also unveiled a slew of new features for Windows and Office 365.
Panos Panay, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, said the Surface Pro 6 is 67 percent more powerful than the previous model, 2017's Surface Pro, and will start at $899. The Surface Laptop 2 will start at $999. Both will be available on Oct. 16. As expected, the new models are mostly modest spec refreshes and some new colors, including matte black. Anyone looking for radical redesigns -- or even the addition of USB-C -- will need to wait for 2019, at least.
Here's an overview of the new products.
Surface Pro 6
- Starts at $899, available Oct. 16
- 8th-gen Intel CPU
- 12.3-inch touch display
- Up to 1TB of SSD storage
- 13.5 hours of battery life
- Weighs 1.7 pounds
- Redesigned thermal system
- Available in black
Surface Laptop 2
- Starts at $999, available Oct. 16
- 8th-gen Intel CPU
- 13.5-inch touch display
- "85% faster" than original Surface Laptop, according to Microsoft
- Alcantara palm rests (same as earlier version)
- Now available in black
- Support for Instant On and Windows Hello
Surface Studio 2
- Starts at $3,499
- 28-inch touch display
- 2TB SSD
- 7th-gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GTX 1070 discrete video
- DCI-P3 (same as earlier version)
- Oxide transistor
- Next-generation Pascal graphics
- 13.5 million pixels
- 192 dpi
- Built-in support for Xbox wireless controllers
Surface Headphones
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was the unveiling of new noise-cancelling headphones. The new Surface Headphones are full-on Bose competitors, with active noise cancellation and a hefty price tag of $350. The key specs, according to Microsoft:
- Weight: 10.2 ounces (290 grams)
- 40mm Free Edge drivers
- Easily adjust volume and noise cancellation levels with new, intuitive on-ear dials
- 13 different ambient sound levels allow you to let in or keep out as much noise as you want
- Compatibility: Windows 10, iOS, Android and MacOS
- Head detection automatically pauses the music or mutes calls when you remove them and restarts them again when you're ready
- Designed with Skype in mind, there are two beamforming microphones on each earcup to focus on the sounds you want to capture for excellent call experiences
- Connect Surface Headphones to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box by enabling Swift Pair
- Up to 15 hours with Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancellation and Cortana on
- Up to 50 hours in wired mode with Bluetooth off and Active Noise Cancellation on
- USB-C charging
- Fast-charging feature gives you an hour of music playback with just 5 minutes of charging (fully charges in less than 2 hours)
- Cortana is ready to assist when you need with hands-free activation. Ask Cortana to play your favorite song, set a reminder, make a call or get answers to questions
- Carrying case included
- Price: $350 (at launch, the Surface Headphones will only be available in the US)
- Shipping: Later in 2018
Additional Windows announcements
Microsoft tucked in some notable news about its ubiquitous operating system, too.
