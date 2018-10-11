Microsoft starts limited rerelease of Windows 10 update that deleted files

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

Microsoft's rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) is back on again, sort of.

The tech giant paused the rollout after two days to investigate isolated reports of users missing files after updating. The update was only available to users who manually checked for updates in Windows settings. Following the reports, however, Microsoft pulled all version 1809 media across all channels, according to a post on Tuesday on Microsoft's Windows blog.

"We have fully investigated all reports of data loss, identified and fixed all known issues in the update, and conducted internal validation," said Microsoft Windows Director of Program Management John Cable in the post.

Microsoft is now rereleasing an updated version of the October 2018 Update to its Windows Insiders, the company's testing program that lets users register for prerelease builds of the operating system.

"We will carefully study the results, feedback and diagnostic data from our Insiders before taking additional steps towards rereleasing more broadly," Cable said.

If you did manually update with the initial rollout and have an issue with missing files after the update, you should use the affected device as little as possible and contact Microsoft directly at 1-800-MICROSOFT, or find a local number in your area. According to the post, Microsoft support and its retail stores' customer service personnel will help you out at no charge.