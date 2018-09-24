Microsoft's snazzy Surface Hub 2 gets a backwards-compatible sibling in 2019

Microsoft

Almost an afterthought at Microsoft Ignite 2018 which is about more backend issues like security, AI and the Internet of Things, Microsoft provided a couple updates on its Microsoft Surface Hub line of collaboration systems.

The company announced the Surface Hub 2 in the spring. It's a redesigned, sleeker and more mobile version of the Surface Hub, and it's still on target for delivery in 2019. Now Microsoft has revealed plans for a second system, the Surface Hub 2S, also in the first half of 2019, as well as a feature upgrade path for the Hub 2 dubbed the "Surface Hub 2X."

The Surface Hub 2S seems like new hardware to roll out in environments that have highly customized the original Surface Hub from 2015 -- based around older software -- but want to use it with the snazzy redesigned hardware of the Hub 2.

The Hub 2X, on the other hand, will use the removable processor cartridge design of the Hub 2 to add new features, such as the ability to tile and rotate, support multiuser login and upgrade the platform to Microsoft 365. But you won't get those essentials until 2020.