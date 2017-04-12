Microsoft Windows says hasta la Vista

Enlarge Image Microsoft

Out with the old, in with the new.

On Tuesday when Microsoft released its Windows 10 Creators Update, it also said goodbye to Windows Vista. The company has officially ended support for the much-maligned operating system, which was released in January 2007.

"Microsoft has provided support for Windows Vista for the past 10 years, but the time has come for us, along with our hardware and software partners, to invest our resources towards more recent technologies so that we can continue to deliver great new experiences," the company said in a statement.

Vista will continue to work on the computers still running it. But if you keep using Vista on your computer, it will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses because Microsoft will no longer issue updates.

For those running Vista, Microsoft spells out your options here. Needless to say, one of Microsoft's suggestions is to buy a new computer that runs Windows 10.