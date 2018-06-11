Microsoft says at E3 2018 that it's working on an Xbox game streaming service

Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo may be selling you game Xbox, PlayStation and Switch consoles today, but it appears that's destined to change, and soon.
That's why Sony, Electronic Arts and now Microsoft too are preparing for when that will happen. The Xbox maker was the latest to announce it's working on a new cloud gaming service.
"Our cloud engineers are building a game streaming network to unlock console-quality gaming on any device," said Phil Spencer, Microsoft's press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. "We are dedicated to perfecting your experience everywhere you want to play -- your Xbox, your PC and your phone."
The move is yet another indication that soon, we'll be playing games in a similar way we watch movies and listen to music.
What's still unclear is when this will happen and how much it will cost. Microsoft didn't offer any details during its presentation, and EA declined to offer any specifics.
But the companies are at least saying they're preparing. "It's early days," said Ken Moss, EA's technology chief. "But not that early."
