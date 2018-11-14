Microsoft resumes Windows 10 October 2018 Update after it was paused

JOM / Getty Images

On Nov. 13, Microsoft announced that it was rereleasing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

As the name suggests, the update was initially released in October. However, there were reports of users losing their files after the update. Microsoft took these reports very seriously and paused the update's rollout.

Now, it seems like the issue has been resolved and Microsoft is resuming the update. Microsoft says it will watch the update carefully to make sure everything runs smoothly.

If you want to install the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, you can go to the "Check for updates" function in your computer's settings.

The update brings new features like a dark mode for Microsoft apps and clipboard history/sync. You can check out 7 new features for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update here.