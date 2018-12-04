Microsoft reportedly working on Chrome-style browser to replace Edge

SOPA Images

Microsoft is reportedly giving up on the Edge browser and working on its replacement for Windows 10.

The new browser is codenamed Anaheim and uses Chromium, the rendering engine used by Google's Chrome browser, Windows Central reported Monday.

Edge, which is based around the EdgeHTML rendering engine, has struggled since it came to Windows 10 in 2015 as a replacement for Internet Explorer. It held a little over 2 percent of the browser market in November, according to StatCounter, while Chrome ruled over all at 62 percent.

The shift to Chromium means you won't encounter the performance issues found in Edge, Windows Central noted.

Back in September, Microsoft seemed to reverse course on a hostile approach to non-Edge browsers on Windows 10 by removing a warning against installing rival browsers from a test version.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.