Microsoft

Microsoft will rebuild its Edge browser on Chromium, a Google's open-source project that's the foundation of Chrome, a decision that gives the search giant even more dominance over the web.

Microsoft confirmed the move, reported earlier this week, in a blog post Thursday, saying the shift will take place over the next year. The company billed the change as an improvement for web developers and Windows users alike. Developers will deal with less complexity, Microsoft said, while Windows users will run into fewer websites that don't work correctly.

The move also means there's one less independent voice in the conversation surrounding web standards and improve the core part of browsers. Mozilla's Firefox and Apple's Safari, which once shared the same core software as Chrome, remain independent. Opera and Microsoft, though, will no longer be in control over the core browser software that digests website programming instructions and presents pages to us.

"People using Microsoft Edge (and potentially other browsers) will experience improved compatibility with all web sites, while getting the best-possible battery life and hardware integration on all kinds of Windows devices. Web developers will have a less-fragmented web platform to test their sites against, ensuring that there are fewer problems and increased satisfaction for users of their sites," Joe Belfiore, Microsoft's corporate vice president for Windows, said in the blog post.

Microsoft launched Edge three years ago, trying for a fresh start after years of watching its once-dominant Internet Explorer lose its luster. Now Chrome dominates, in part because it's the default browser on hundreds of millions of Android phones. Google Chrome accounts for 62 percent of web usage, according to analytics firm StatCounter