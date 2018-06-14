Microsoft Office update brings simplified design, better search

CNET

Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel have a few changes in store.

Microsoft on Wednesday said it's bringing a design update to Microsoft Office. The update is for Office.com and Office 365 users, and will begin rolling out to business and consumer customers in June.

The most recent version of Office is Microsoft Office 2016, which was actually released in 2015.

Some changes coming with the new Office update are:

A simplified command ribbon at the top

New icons and color

A better search function

Besides the design update, Microsoft also has plans to release the next standalone version of Microsoft Office in the second half of this year.

You can read more about the Office design update on the Microsoft blog or watch Microsoft's video below.