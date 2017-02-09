Microsoft Office testers to get early MacBook Pro Touch Bar support

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Touch Bar in Apple's updated MacBook Pro laptops is a useful and unique add-on, but for the first few months of the product's life, it supported little more than a handful of Apple apps built into MacOS.

Since then, some big players, from Photoshop to Spotify, have added support, and now one of the biggest cross-platform software packages -- Microsoft Office -- is adding Touch Bar controls as well.

For now, however, it's only for participants in Microsoft's Insider program, which turns users into beta testers of new features. A just-posted update to the Insider website includes this new listed feature:

"Touch Bar support on the new MacBook Pro: The most relevant commands to what you're working on are at your fingertips. (Compatible with MacBook Pro with Touch Bar only.)"

If you want to sign up to be an Insider tester, you can do so here. Otherwise, these new features should come to Mac-based Office users later this year.

