Microsoft will no longer officially participate in a variety of product-support forums for some older software and hardware, save monitoring them for bad behavior. None of this comes as a surprise, but you've probably been looking elsewhere for your Zune answers, anyway. (And Zune is the only one it'll be locking against updates.)

In a blog post Monday, Microsoft listed the following:

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 RT



Microsoft Security Essentials



Internet Explorer 10



Office 2010, 2013



Surface Pro (presumably the oldest models), Surface Pro 2, Surface RT, Surface 2



Microsoft Band -- this topic will be locked. Users are invited to participate in the Microsoft Band 2 topic.



Mobile devices forum -- Microsoft support will continue in "Other Windows mobile devices" topic



Zune -- this topic will be locked, but will remain available for browsing

