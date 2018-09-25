Microsoft's Ignite conference, taking place in Orlando, kicked off this morning with a keynote from CEO Satya Nadella, and released a flood of news related to its IT professional and enterprise customers. CNET isn't there, but our sister site, ZDNet -- and Microsoft maven Mary Jo Foley -- is covering the show in depth, all week.
Here are the highlights from ZDNet so far:
- Microsoft to bring multi-user virtualization to Windows and Office with Windows Virtual Desktop service
- Microsoft starts rolling out Office 2019 for Windows and Mac
- Microsoft tries again to win developers with new Cortana Enterprise Skills Kit
- What's next for Teams, Microsoft's 'fastest growing business app' in company history
- The big data odyssey of SQL Server 2019, and more data and AI news from Microsoft Ignite
- Microsoft readies previews of Azure Digital Twins, Azure Sphere secure-edge service
- Microsoft to unify search across Windows 10, Office 365 and Bing with Microsoft Search
- Microsoft staggers rollout of Surface Hub 2, with hardware in 2019; new software in 2020
And here's more on that Surface Hub upgrade that Microsoft has planned for 2019, too.
You can watch Nadella's keynote on YouTube. And stay tuned to ZDNet all week for more news from Ignite.
Meanwhile, remember that Microsoft is returning to consumer devices next week with a Surface event in New York City on October 2. We'll be there to cover that one live. In the meantime, here are all the rumors on what's expected.
Originally published 8:30 a.m. PT. Updated with the Windows Virtual Desktop news.
This is not your father's Microsoft: How CEO Satya Nadella changed the culture at the world's largest software maker.
Microsoft Surface family: Rumored specs, features, leaks, price and release date.
Discuss: Microsoft Ignite 2018: Windows Virtual Desktop, Office 2019 and everything else just announced
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.