Microsoft Ignite 2017: Everything that was just announced

Microsoft Ignite, the company's big conference dedicated to IT, starts today in Orlando, Florida. And that means a boatload of news about Windows, Office, Azure, Skype -- and everything else in Microsoft's arsenal that the company is targeting to business and enterprise customers.
The highlights so far, from our colleagues at ZDNet:
- Microsoft takes its first steps of its plan to migrate Skype for Business users to Teams
- Microsoft adds new Microsoft 365 versions, plus security and management features
- More Windows 10 S PCs, starting at $275, are on the way
Windows 10 Creators Update: The next big free Windows upgrade hits on October 17
Windows Mixed Reality headsets: Affordable Windows-compatible VR headsets are coming this fall from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.
