Microsoft has started to roll out its Windows 10 October 2018 Update

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Microsoft started rolling out its Windows 10 October 2018 Update on Tuesday, the company said. It'll become more widely available Oct. 9, according to ZDNet.

Windows 10 Insider testers and other users who want the update now can manually check for updates. Otherwise, the company will update devices when the data shows those devices are ready.

"You don't have to do anything to get the update; it will roll out automatically to you through Windows Update," the company said in a blog post.

Users will get a notification when the update is downloaded on their device and ready to be installed. They can choose a time to finish the installation and reboot.

New features for the Windows 10 October 2018 Update include dark mode for Microsoft apps, text size adjustment and the ability to sync your clipboard across your other Windows devices.