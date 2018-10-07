Microsoft halts distribution of Windows 10 update amid reports it deletes files

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Microsoft pumped the brakes on its rollout of the latest version of its Windows 10 operating system, after users reported the recent update deleted files on their computers.

On a support page, the software giant said it had "paused" distribution of the software while it investigated the reports of missing files. The notification appears to have posted to Microsoft's site sometime on Friday.

"We have paused the rollout of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) for all users as we investigate isolated reports of users missing some files after updating," the company wrote. Version 1809 is the technical name for the update, which was launched to coincide with Microsoft's updated Surface devices.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on current state of the situation.

The halt in distribution follows reports that people among the first wave of upgraders experienced the disappearance of files in their Documents, Pictures and other folders. Microsoft users posted their concerns in r/Windows10 on Reddit and lMicrosoft's community page. The problems seemed to have involved files attached to personal profiles.

In its notification, Microsoft advised users who had downloaded the update but hadn't installed it yet to avoid doing so.