Microsoft sets May 2 for (Surface-less) New York event

The company will hold an event in New York featuring CEO Satya Nadella, but don't expect to get a glimpse of a new Surface Pro tablet.

A fresh version of the Surface Pro tablet isn't expected at the May 2 event.

Microsoft plans to hold a splashy event in New York City on May 2.

CEO Satya Nadella is slated to speak at the shindig, which is expected to feature both hardware and software. But don't expect an appearance by a new Surface Pro. A reveal of a fresh version of the tablet is unlikely.

The plans are in line with earlier reporting on CNET sister site ZDNet, which said last month that the company's Surface Book 2 tablet won't be announced at the US spring unveiling, as Microsoft has done in the past. The report also noted a new phone was unlikely.

With Surface tablets sitting on the sidelines again, Microsoft hasn't offered a brand-new Surface Book or Surface Pro since October 2015.

