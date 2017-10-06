Microsoft

If you're a Windows PC user looking for a new browser for your iOS or Android device, you might give the new mobile version of Microsoft's Edge browser a try. Available today in preview for Windows Insiders -- enroll here -- the new version of Edge promises some quality of life benefits if you also use Edge on your PC.

Among the features of Edge mobile are the ability to sync data between your mobile and PC browsers, including passwords and favorite bookmarks. You can also send your current browsing session directly to your PC from your mobile device, and vice versa.

The Edge preview retains the Hub View layout of Edge on your PC, which is designed to streamline your history, bookmarks and saved links. It also includes voice searching.

If you're already a Windows Insider, you need to download the Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update Insider Preview to gain access to the Edge preview. You'll find more information from Microsoft on its Edge for mobile preview page.