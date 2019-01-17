Microsoft could unveil the HoloLens 2 on Feb. 24

Bridget Carey/CNET

This year's CES wasn't big on AR news, but Microsoft may be waiting until Mobile World Congress to spring information on the next expected update to its AR headset, the HoloLens. An invite to a press conference on Feb. 24 at MWC suggests the HoloLens 2 might be big reveal.

Sure, the invite itself seems mysterious, with an image of a futuristic Barcelona, where MWC is held. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be giving the keynote, along with CVP Julia White and -- most tellingly -- Technical Fellow Alex Kipman, the creator of Kinect and HoloLens and head of Microsoft's mixed reality efforts.

Microsoft

Microsoft hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment, but the HoloLens 2 was expected to debut sometime in early 2019. Microsoft recently won a $480 million contract to supply the US Army with HoloLens headsets.

The original HoloLens AR headset was first released in 2016, layering hologram-like 3D graphics into the real world in a stand-alone package, but has some technical limits including a narrow field of view. The next HoloLens may improve field of view and bring more advanced controls, as well as eye-tracking.

Magic Leap's first-generation AR headset, the Magic Leap One, debuted last year and aims for similar developer and enterprise territory.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's VR efforts for Windows 10, which resulted in a number of affordable "mixed reality" headsets in late 2017 through early 2018, have fallen relatively quiet since.

Now playing: Watch this: Magic and VR collide at CES 2019 with The Void

At CES 2019, VR feels like a dream gathering dust: It's a promise unfulfilled.

Whirlpool's high-tech oven uses augmented reality to help you cook: The door is a transparent LCD screen.