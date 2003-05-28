Microsoft connects software dots



Microsoft is set to announce price cuts Wednesday for its Office productivity software, a day after it eased controversial licensing plans for Office and other products.

May 27, 2003



Microsoft is designing its ever-present Windows operating system version as series of components to match different markets, hardware.

May 27, 2003



updateThe company adds services such as training and support to its Software Assurance licensing plan, which had sparked a backlash from customers who saw it as a fee increase.

May 27, 2003



The software maker says its new corporate messaging software will sport the Office moniker, as the company appeals to business buyers.

May 27, 2003



The software giant revamps its financial management applications for midsized businesses with new features designed to track project costs.

May 27, 2003