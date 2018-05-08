Developers conference season is upon us. Facebook's F8 kicked it off last week with dating, the Oculus Go and AI, AI, AI. And now it's Microsoft's turn.
Build 2018 kicked off today with the first of two keynotes. The focus of this year's conference shifts from Windows to Microsoft's work on artificial intelligence (AI) systems, machine learning, edge-computing tools and the company's moves to integrate with other platforms including iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa. You can check out all the news below.
The second day of keynotes starts Tuesday, May 8, at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. UK), but it has some competition from the next big developers conference, the Google I/O conference.
Here's the big news from Microsoft so far:
- Microsoft's Nadella thinks AI can improve tech for the disability community
- Kinect gets another shot at Microsoft Build
- Microsoft's Project Brainwave brings fast-chip smarts to AI at Build conference
- Microsoft's Nadella says privacy is a human right, and it needs to be protected
- Microsoft shows Alexa and Cortana working in smart harmony
- Microsoft Layout lets Hololens design your space
From our colleagues at ZDNet and Tech Republic:
- Build 2018: Microsoft embraces Android and iOS, extends Timeline feature
- Microsoft's Visual Studio Live Share collaboration service available to testers
- Microsoft delivers new edge-computing tools that use its speech, camera, AI technologies
- At Microsoft Build, AI, Azure Machine Learning and Cosmos DB go big
- How Microsoft wants to turn every developer into an AI developer
- Microsoft delivers new edge-computing tools that use its speech, camera, AI technologies
Other notes from Build 2018, day 1:
- Qualcomm will have a vision AI developer kit running Azure IoT Edge, allowing developers to build camera-based IoT solutions for consumer and commercial use such as home security and machine learning.
- Drone maker DJI partnered with Microsoft to create a new SDK for Windows 10 PCs for "full flight control and real-time data transfer capabilities." The two will also develop Azure IoT Edge and AI services for commercial use such as agriculture, construction and infrastructure inspection. (See DJI's demo of the technology.)
- Microsoft demonstrated Cortana working with Amazon Alexa as "intelligent friends." The two will work together for a greater range of functions from shopping to sending email and managing your calendar to ordering an Uber. It's currently in limited beta, but you can sign up to be notified when the integration is available.
- Microsoft Remote Assist will allow firstline workers, those first in line to help customers, to remotely connect to an expert on Microsoft Teams using a head-mounted display with hands-free video calling and mixed-reality annotation capabilities. (Watch a demo of how it works.)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.