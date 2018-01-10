Microsoft halts chip patches after some PCs can't reboot

James Martin/CNET

Microsoft is putting critical Windows updates on hold after learning that some computers can't start up again after installing the patches.

The updates to Windows included fixes for the Spectre and Meltdown flaws that made a device's central processing unit vulnerable to hacking attacks. The PCs that couldn't turn reboot had processors made by AMD, one of the three chip-makers whose products were affected by Spectre.

Microsoft said on its support website that the halt to the Windows updates is temporary.

"Microsoft is working with AMD to resolve this issue and resume Windows OS security updates to the affected AMD devices via Windows Update and WSUS as soon as possible," the company said.

The halted update adds to the chaos surrounding the revelation of the chip flaws, which could let hackers access secret information from processors on computers, phones and servers. The news broke of the patches on Wednesday, before AMD, Intel and ARM had finished coordinating their response to the research that found the flaws.

Hundreds of millions of devices contain affected chips, and the chip-makers worked with both companies like Windows and Apple to update operating systems as well as cloud service providers like Google and Amazon to patch potentially affected servers.