Microsoft says move to Android, iOS as Windows 10 Mobile support ends

Getty Images

It appears Microsoft is officially throwing in the towel.

The company wrote in a support page FAQ that users of Windows 10 Mobile should switch to an Android or iOS device as it prepares to end support for Win 10 Mobile on Dec. 10.

"With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device," the post reads. "Microsoft's mission statement to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices."

Windows 10 Mobile version 1709, released in October 2017, is the platform's final release. Users won't be able to get security updates after Dec. 10. Support will end on that date for all Windows 10 Mobile products, including Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise, the company wrote in another FAQ.

The move may not come as much of a surprise. Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president of Windows 10, tweeted in October 2017 that Microsoft would continue to support Windows 10 Mobile with bug fixes and security updates, but new features and hardware would no longer be the focus.