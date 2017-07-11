Enlarge Image Kendra Clayton/Microsoft

It may seem like an eternity before Microsoft's HoloLens will actually ship. Today, however, the tech giant officially opened up its related partner program to system integrators and digital agencies. The act hopefully signals the company's commitment to bring HoloLens to true retail reality.

At the moment, the slick augmented reality platform (or mixed reality as Microsoft prefers) is still reportedly at least two years away from hitting store shelves. Microsoft did not immediately respond for a request to comment further.