Microsoft's accessible Xbox Adaptive Controller starts shipping Sept. 29

Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller can be yours starting Sept. 29. Preorders for the controller are now open on the Microsoft Store website, with a ship date of Sept. 29 for Australian and UK orders, or Sept. 30 for US orders. The controller costs $100/£75/AU$130.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller was designed to make it easier for gamers with disabilities to play Xbox. You can read about how Microsoft is doing that in CNET's full story here.

Microsoft told GameSpot that it'd like to bring its adaptive controller to other consoles, like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.