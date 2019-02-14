CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

MicroLEDs and more: Staring into the future of TVs (The 3:59, Ep. 520)

Friend of the show David Katzmaier swings by to talk TV.

359520b
CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now playing: Watch this: MicroLEDs and more: Staring into the future of TVs (The...
5:38

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

MicroLEDs and more: Staring into the future of TVs (The 3:59, Ep. 520)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: With smart sneakers, privacy risks take a great leap