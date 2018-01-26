Michelangelo the Ninja Turtle admires Michelangelo art

Cowabunga, dude. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to come out of their shells a little when they're not eating pizza in the sewers.

So on Thursday, Ninja Turtle Michelangelo (sometimes spelled Michaelangelo) decided to pay a visit to the Michelangelo exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This morning we welcomed Michelangelo, one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (@TMNT) at The Met. Our celebrity guest came to see the work of an artist who happens to share his name. https://t.co/jUPJhto7Xr #MetMichelangelo pic.twitter.com/YS7T5xZv9a — The Met (@metmuseum) January 25, 2018

The museum tweeted out several photos of the comic crimefighter enjoying his namesake's masterpieces.

All four of the heroes in a half-shell are named after Italian artists of the Renaissance, but Leonardo, Donatello and Raphael were probably out indulging in New York's finest pizza rather than getting their culture on.

Fans appreciated the photos.

I can't stop looking at this picture... pic.twitter.com/9QJa1ql9Ar — David 🤦‍♂️Baltrus (@surt_lab) January 25, 2018

My museum-and-TMNT-loving 4 year olds just lost their minds when I showed them this. Could you here the excited shrieks all the way from Atlanta? — EJ Justice 🧠⚡💥 (@SynapseCrackle) January 25, 2018

Heard 'em! NYC > ATL — TMNT (@TMNT) January 25, 2018

Your social media manager deserves a raise. — Danny Groner (@DannyGroner) January 25, 2018

this is an album cover, if ever i saw one. pic.twitter.com/v8nj3Ypj4e — Jenny Eliscu (@jennylsq) January 25, 2018

The world is neatest when it's being dumb, y'all. Remember that. — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) January 25, 2018

The Michelangelo exhibit, titled "Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer," runs through Feb. 12 at the Met.