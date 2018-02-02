Get ready to step into the "Stargate" again with the new digital series "Stargate Origins," streaming online this month.

A new trailer, posted Thursday, reveals more about the main characters and unveils the circular portal that transports people to a different time and place.

"Stargate Origins" tells the backstory of Catherine Langford, played by Ellie Gall. She the daughter of archaeologist Dr. Paul Langford, played by Connor Trinneer.

The new trailer features more footage of Catherine and her father. But there is also quite a few Indiana Jones-like references including Dr. Langford's journal full of hand-drawn hieroglyphs, scenes of an archaeological dig in the desert, German-speaking bad guys, a fight with a giant thug and a character donning a traditional fez just like Indy's friend Sallah.

Even the sweeping musical score in the trailer sounds straight from one of the Indiana Jones movies.

Thankfully, at the end of the trailer we finally see some of the new "aliens" that might be coming through or are at the end of the Stargate itself.

Other cast members in the new "Stargate" series include Philip Alexander, Salome Azizi, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladin, Justin Michael Terry, Lincoln Werner Hoppe, Aylam Orian, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz and Derek Chariton.

The 10-episode series, set in the late 1920s and early 1930s, debuts on Feb. 15 on MGM's streaming service, aptly named Stargate Command.