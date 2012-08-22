MetroPCS teases Galaxy S3, additional phones

Roger Cheng/CNET

MetroPCS said it would be getting Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S3 in a preview of some of its upcoming phones.

In addition to the Galaxy S3 , the company plans to launch an additional Samsung smartphone able to get voice over its LTE network, a ZTE smartphone, and a smartphone from relative newcomer Coolpad.

MetroPCS unveiled the lineup during a presentation to media and analysts today in New York. The company didn't provide many details on timing, only that the Coolpad phone would come out in the next few weeks.

The company is looking to expand its lineup of smartphones as it moves its customer base up from basic phones, which generate less monthly revenue, to more sophisticated devices.

MetroPCS has also been working to lower the prices of its prepaid phones, which aren't subsidized like the national carriers, and introduced the LG Motion 4G. It also introduced a promotional fully unlimited $55 plan.

The Galaxy S3, meanwhile, is a nice get for a company looking to expand its lineup with premiere smartphones. The Samsung phone is second to iPhone in terms of popularity and hype.