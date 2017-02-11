Met Museum releases 375,000 images for free and unrestricted use

The Met Museum's entire collection of public domain art is now available under Creative Commons Zero. Anyone can download the over 375,000 high-resolution images of artworks available and use them however their hearts desire.

The Met's Open Access policy allows unrestricted use of any of the images of its digitized artworks in the public domain. This means if you're a student or artist and want to remix some of the work by throwing it into a collage or video project, you don't have to worry about copyrights.

The Met isn't the first museum to do this, but it is one of the biggest for a privately held collection.

Don't know where to start exploring? The Met has created twenty "thematic sets" to help get you started, including Masterpiece Paintings, Cats, Monsters and Mythological Creatures and Met-staches.