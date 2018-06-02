Messages in iCloud now available on Mac, with MacOS 10.13.5 update

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's a lot later than we expected, but it's finally here -- with today's download of MacOS 10.13.5 (via 9to5Mac), the Messages in iCloud feature has arrived to keep your texts and shared photos in sync across all your Apple devices. So when you delete a message on your Mac, it'll be gone from your iPhone, too.

Wait, didn't we just report that two days ago? Kinda -- that's when iOS 11.4 arrived to bring that feature to iPhones and iPads. This is the other shoe dropping to bring the feature to Macs as well. Because it's kind of hard to release a new feature for your Mac without your Mac actually downloading something.

Just head to your Mac App Store and hit the Updates tab, then check out our Messages in iCloud instructions to get the feature working.

Apple originally promised Messages in iCloud would arrive with iOS 11 last fall. Here's what we want to see at WWDC -- which kicks off Monday! -- from iOS 12.