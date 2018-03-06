If you're not exactly sure what blockchain and cryptocurrency are, you have a new resource at your fingertips for finding out: the good ole dictionary.

Merriam-Webster has added 850 new terms to its site, including trendy words like "kombucha" and "life hack." It also created entries for "cryptocurrency," "initial coin offering" ("the first sale of Bitcoin-like digital currency," Merriam-Webster explains), "blockchain" and "unicorn," in reference to a start-up valued at $1 billion or more.

Buzzwords like "cryptocurrency" and "blockchain" have dominated the world of digital finance lately. Blockchain is the technology behind bitcoin, a digital currency (or cryptocurrency) that has seen its fair share of fluctuations in value over the last year. Blockchain involves a growing set of data blocks, with each block recording a series of transactions. Instead of storing information on a central computer, blockchains distribute it across a group of computers. The technology can be used in a variety of areas, from ensuring that food ordered online is legit to making sure that a prescription drug isn't counterfeit.

As digital trends come and go, it looks like the dictionary will be doing its part to help us keep up.

