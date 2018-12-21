Men in Black International trailer reunites Thor stars Thompson, Hemsworth

Screenshot by CNET

Twenty one years after Men in Black first hit theaters starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, apparently aliens are still a problem.

In a new trailer for Men in Black International out Thursday, we meet the latest fleet of MIB agents keeping the world safe from dangerous extraterrestrials.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth (who were both in Thor: Ragnarok) team up this time around. The suits are still black, the guns still shiny, and the car's red button just as bonkers.

Men in Black International is slated for June 2019.