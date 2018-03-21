Melania Trump to discuss cyberbullying with Facebook, Google

Getty Images

The world's biggest tech companies are set to meet with first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday at the White House to talk about how Silicon Valley can do a better job of fighting online harassment.

The meeting, which is expected to include representatives from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter and Snap, is slated for 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, according to CBS News.

The visit to Washington comes as Silicon Valley is under political fire. Over the weekend, Facebook acknowledged that account data of millions of users was misused by Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based consultancy hired by the Trump presidential campaign. A number of politicians are calling on CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress on the matter.

Raising awareness about cyberbullying has been on the first lady's agenda since November 2016, when she said she would focus on the issue. Although the first lady was the one who reportedly called Tuesday's meeting, critics point out that President Donald Trump has used Twitter as a platform to constantly attack his opponents with insults and belittling nicknames.

Regardless, the tech giants have been under serious scrutiny themselves for how hate and harassment spread on their services.

Earlier this month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged the platform has a serious problem with harassment, abuse and trolls. He vowed to fix it. "We're committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress," he tweeted.

Zuckerberg has also repeatedly promised to clean up Facebook. In January, he pledged to solve the social network's biggest problems, which include harassment and election security. "This will be a serious year of self-improvement and I'm looking forward to learning from working to fix our issues together," he wrote on his Facebook page.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.