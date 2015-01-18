Meet the creatures in George Lucas' animated 'Strange Magic'

Lucasfilm

Goblins, fairies, elves, imps...oh my! George Lucas skips space and instead tells a story of a fairy tale world with his new animated musical " Strange Magic" -- premiering in North America on January 23 and coming to the UK on February 11 and Australia on April 1.

The "madcap fairy tale musical" is inspired by Shakespeare's play "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Hit songs will help tell the tale of goblins, elves, fairies and imps, and the crazy misadventures that come about thanks to a battle over a powerful potion.

"I wanted to do something fun and happy yet unexpected," executive producer Lucas says in a statement. "It's a story about love and how the most unlikely people fall in love. It's about finding true beauty in someone's soul regardless of how they look."

There's a princess who swears off love, a vulnerable villain, a crazy Sugar Plum Fairy, a big-hearted elf, a playful imp and a knight who is anything but a Prince Charming.

In this new featurette, we're introduced to the creatures and cast of "Strange Magic." There's the Bog King; Griselda, the Bog King's mom; Sunny the Elf; Dawn the Fairy; Roland the Fairy love interest; and Marianne the Fairy, just to name a few. There's also Chipper the squirrel and a mousey imp.

"Strange Magic" boasts an impressive cast of actors and singers who know their way around a Broadway stage. Actors Alan Cumming ("The Good Wife"), Evan Rachel Wood ("The Ides of March"), Kristin Chenoweth (Broadway's "Wicked"), Maya Rudolph ("Big Hero 6"), Sam Palladio ("Nashville"), Alfred Molina ("Chocolat"), Elijah Kelley ("Hairspray"), Bob Einstein ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Peter Stormare ("Fargo") and newcomer Meredith Anne Bull will lend their voices to the colorful cast of forest characters.

"Strange Magic" is produced by Lucas, directed by Gary Rydstrom ("Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation"), produced by Mark S. Miller (associate producer of "Mars Attacks!") and executive produced by Lucas, with a screenplay by David Berenbaum ("Elf"), Irene Mecchi ("Brave") and Rydstrom.

