Discovery Channel

MythBusters had a way of making science seem cool, especially when the cast blew stuff up or crashed cars. But when the show was cancelled in 2016, we were left visiting random YouTube channels to get our science fix.

Luckily, former MythBusters co-host Adam Savage is back with a young group of mad geniuses for his new TV show MythBusters Jr., which premieres on Discovery's Science Channel this fall.

To promote STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) education, Adam and his team of young scientists will tackle myths much like those seen in the original MythBusters series using explosions, chemistry, physics and popular culture know-how.

The new cast, announced by Discovery Channel on Friday, includes Valerie Castillo, a 15-year-old skilled builder and robotics expert with experience in CAD drawing and 3D printing; Elijah Horland, a 12-year-old self-taught maker and programmer who started building computers at 9; Cannan Huey-You, a 12-year-old with a background in coding and motion physics who dreams of being an astronaut; Jesse Lawless, a 15-year-old car enthusiast who built a mini chopper by himself at age 12; Rachel Pizzolato, a 14-year-old who's remodeled houses since she was young; and Allie Weber, a 13-year-old patent inventor recognized by 3M as one of the top 10 young scientists in the country.

Savage not only returns as the show's host, but will also be the executive producer of the new Discovery Channel's science-based series, which will run for 10 episodes.

