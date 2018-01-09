Meet JBL's next-gen Clip 3 mini Bluetooth speaker

Enlarge Image JBL

We've been fans of earlier JBL Clip mini Bluetooth speakers and there'll be a new Clip 3 ($60) showing up in stores later this spring. There's no word yet on international pricing.

JBL says the latest Clip offers improved sound quality and battery life (10 hours) in the same compact form. The fully waterproof speaker is also more durable, according to JBL, with the integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker, acting as a bumper.

As for extra features, there's a built-in echo and noise cancelling speakerphone along with playback can volume control buttons on top of the speaker.

I'll let you know how much its sound has improved as soon as I get my hands on a review unit.



Here are Clip 3's key features, according to JBL:

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Built in carabiner



Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 10 hours of playtime

Durable fabric material and carabiner frame provide added protection

IPX7 Waterproof: Speaker can be fully submerged

Speakerphone capabilities, with echo and noise cancelling

Colors: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Fiesta Red, River Teal, Stone Grey, Dusty Pink, Steel White, Forest Green, Mustard Yellow and Desert Sand

Available on JBL.com and at select retailers for $60 starting spring 2018

No word yet on international pricing

