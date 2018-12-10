Meet Ellen Page's superhero family in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy teaser

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

"The world ends in eight days, and I don't know how to stop it," The Boy (Aidan Gallagher) says.

I'll put on a pot of coffee," Vanya Hargreeves (Ellen Page) responds.

And so the first teaser trailer for The Umbrella Academy on Netflix begins.

Based on the Eisner-award winning Dark Horse comic series created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy tells the story of a very dysfunctional family of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father's death and possibly stop the apocalypse.

The trailer, posted by Netflix on Saturday, explains the origins of superheroes Spaceboy, the Kraken, the Rumor, the Séance, Number Five, the Horror and the White Violin, who were all born within 24 hours to women who weren't pregnant the day they gave birth in 1989.

The "gifted" children are adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves, who helps train them to use their superpowers at the Umbrella Academy to (hopefully) to save the world.

But when Hargreeves is suddenly found dead and the estranged heroes (now adults) must come together to solve the mystery cause of his death.

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves/The White Violin; Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/Spaceboy; Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves/The Séance; Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/The Rumor; David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves/The Kraken; Aidan Gallagher as Number Five/The Boy; Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha; Cameron Britton as Hazel; Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves/The Monocle; John Magaro as Leonard Peabody and Adam Godley as Pogo.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 11 episodes, and debuts Feb. 15, 2019 on Netflix.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The best place to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list this season.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.